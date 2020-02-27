Owners of north-east fruit farm and coffee shop announce retirement plans

The owners of a popular north-east fruit farm have announced they will be retiring.

Charleton Fruit Farm, near Montrose, confirmed the news in a statement yesterday.

The news means the coffee shop and play area are now closed.

With the farm on the market, it may reopen if a ” budding entrepreneur out there buys the business and takes it forward”.

Charleton Fruit Farm was popular for families looking to pick their own strawberries, as well as have a relaxing bite to eat in the cafe.

A statement said: “Charleton farm has been our lives for so many years – but in case you have not already heard, the business and the property is on the market, and we are now happily retired .

“Therefore the coffee shop and play area will not reopen unless one of the budding entrepreneurs out there buys the business and takes it forward.”

The announcement attracted more than 1,400 comments on Facebook from fans of the farm.

One spoke of having “so many great summers out at Charleton farm with the family and kids.”

Another added: “You’ve made a cracking business with a great reputation so I hope you get buyers flocking with huge wads of cash.”