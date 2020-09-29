Owners of iconic north-east inn determined to win Covid-19 ‘battle’ to keep business booming

The owners of an iconic north-east hotel are determined to make it a success despite taking it on during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Roland and Monika Focht, from Dahlum, Germany, bought the three-bedroom Pennan Inn in the spring.

The duo converted the inn’s restaurant into an art gallery although coronavirus restrictions have meant they are unable to open the small bar.

© DC Thomson

Roland, 48, a former postman, and Monika, who worked as a nursery teacher, have been welcoming guests to the seaside hotel.

They have been busy with visitors throughout the summer.

Monika, 54, said they want to make sure the Covid-19 pandemic does not get the better of their fledgeling business.

She said that while they know some hotels will never reopen because of the pandemic they are hoping to succeed.

Monika said: “It is really difficult to venture into a complete restart during this time.

“Many hotels and B&Bs are struggling to survive and some have already lost the battle.

“We hope that we will win it and we will not be discouraged.

“We are a tiny family business and we have a very high standard of what we do in terms of the safety of our guest’s concerns.

“We have our mobile fogging system and an external cleaning company to make all publicly accessible rooms as safe as possible.”

The couple first arrived in Scotland as tourists six years ago with an adventure that took them to Inverness, Skye, Macduff, Banff and Pennan and returned every year since.

After several unsuccessful attempts to book a stay at the Pennan Inn, they managed to get a room and spoke to the then owner about their dream to move to Scotland and run a hotel.

Roland and Monika bought the Pennan Inn in April after the previous owner Peter Simpson contacted about a sale them a year ago.

He contacted the couple after deciding to sell up and move so Roland and Monika left their home in Germany to move to the north-east village, which famously features in 1983 movie Local Hero.

The pair, who will live in private quarters at the inn, have turned the former restaurant into an art gallery.

The bar has also reopened with appropriate safety measures in place with an art gallery showcasing Monika’s photographs of Scotland.

Roland and Monika’s son Dominik, 23, is hoping to study teaching at Aberdeen University while their eldest Falko remains in Hamburg.

Monika said not even the Covid-19 pandemic could stop them from moving to the picturesque seaside village.

She said: “Even though the virus affected our everyday life, we decided to tough through it and we made our way to Scotland mid-April.

“Everything seemed rather surreal, and being able to observe the long-lasting effects and changes caused by Covid-19 was mildly interesting, but somehow unsettling at the same time.

“Once we arrived in Pennan, we did our best to make the Pennan Inn feel like home.

“Due to the ongoing outbreak of the pandemic, we had to resort to methods like ordering everything that we needed online with the impending lockdown that would go on for multiple weeks.

“While the lockdown was a blessing in disguise because we got a lot of work around the house done in a short amount of time, it also put a damper on our plans to have something like a welcome party for the locals so we could get properly acquainted.

“Either way business has been booming ever since we took the necessary steps to provide a safe environment.”