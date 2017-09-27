Owners of Aberdeen restaurant set to move on after 15 years at helm

The owners of a popular Aberdeen restaurant have announced their retirement.

Sheena and Ian Thomson, from Inverurie, have run the Braided Fig restaurant on Summer Street for the past 15 years, but will now be stepping down to enjoy their retirement.

Sheena said: “We need to retire, you can only do it for so long. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our time here, we have had great staff, great customers, regular customers.

“It’s regular customers that come back that make the place.”

As Ian had a background in the bar industry, they decided to open the Braided Fig, and refurbished it all from day one, adding a conservatory three years ago which has been a hit with customers.

Sheena said: “We knew what we wanted and we knew that we had to work hard to do it and get what we wanted.”

With so many businesses struggling in the North-east, she added: “It’s family-run and people know our faces and they know the quality of the food and I think that’s actually helped us.”

The couple will be leaving the restaurant for the final time next Thursday, and plan to enjoy their retirement by taking time to travel.

One of the members of the family will be staying behind to show the new owners the ropes.

Sheena said: “It’ll be sad, but you can’t do it for the rest of your life.”