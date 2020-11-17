Owner vows to rebuild building destroyed in Aberdeen restaurant blaze.

The owner of an Aberdeen city centre building destroyed in a major blaze has vowed to rebuild it.

Quantum Claims was among several businesses affected when a blaze destroyed Valentino’s Italian restaurant, formerly Dizzy’s, two days before Christmas last year.

The accident and injury legal firm owns the building and leased space to the other companies who used it.

But Quantum Claims chairman, Frank Lefevre, has told how he plans to rebuild on the site and get it back to its “former condition”.

He spoke out after police revealed their investigations into the blaze had now concluded and that there was no evidence of any crime being committed.

Mr Lefevre said: “The building has been put into a safe position but its future has yet to be decided.

“We had a little concern about the safety of the two gable walls and there has been an investigation into whether they need to be removed or shored up in some way – we will be getting reports on that in due course.

“It will get back into its former condition but the question of its use is another matter at this stage as we haven’t looked at the whole picture.

“But we are anxious to get the building rebuilt in whatever format that takes though it may take some time yet to come to a conclusion in that respect.”

Flames were seen roaring out of the roof of 70 Carden Place and dominated the sky after the fire broke out early on the morning of December 23.

The bar and restaurant had become an institution in the city’s West End, trading as Dizzy’s for many years.

And staff at the eatery were celebrating their Christmas party at the Aberdeen restaurant – just hours before the building went up in flames.

At the time Mr Lefevre described the blaze as a “disaster”, but said it was a “relief” no-one was injured in to the blaze.

He said: “The building is ruined. It’s an absolute disaster.”

Police have confirmed their probe into the cause of the blaze at Valentino’s has now concluded.

The Carden Place building also housed professional firms including Quantum Claims, Lefevre Litigation and Bidwells.

Nearly 11 months on from the blaze, a police spokeswoman confirmed: “The investigation has now concluded and no criminality has been established.”

Described by firefighters as a “large and challenging” incident, it took crews 19 hours to fully put the fire out.

The effort was stood down around 14 hours after the initial 999 call at 2.10am – only for the flames to reignite beneath the rubble some 25 minutes later.

Around 40 firefighters were involved in the effort.

Earlier this year, a teenager admitted raiding the ruined building for charred bottles of bubbly.

Local Liberal Democrat councillor for Queens Cross Martin Greig said: “This disaster has been enormously upsetting for everyone in the area.

“The destruction of the building was a great shock.

“It would have been useful to know the cause of the fire. It was a relief that no-one was injured in the incident. The costs of the damage will be extremely high.

“This is a prominent site and the replacement building will be expected to fit in with

the surroundings.”