Bid to reopen Aberdeen lap dancing club

The owner of a city lap dancing club shut down by officials is aiming to reopen it.

The Evening Express reported last July that Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board revoked the licence for The Mask on Bridge Street.

It followed allegations that staff were watering down drinks and overcharging customers for dances – accusations strongly denied by club boss Eric Chiong.

Now Mr Chiong has said he launched a legal appeal against the decision and he hopes to have the club reopened as soon as possible.

“I have appealed,” Mr Chiong said. “An initial hearing has already taken place and the next one will be a procedural hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court next month.

“Our view is that we should not have been closed. I am semi-retired and my family depends on income from the club. Every day it is closed deprives us of that income.

“I believe we have a strong case and want to reopen the club as soon as possible.”

Council documents seen by the Evening Express show the council had concerns about The Mask for 17 months before the licence was revoked. Then, on February 24 last year, two staff members – who Mr Chiong claims are contract workers – assaulted a customer.

Mohammed Iqbal, 29, was working as the club’s head doorman when he swung punches at the customer four times, before throwing him to the ground, placing him in a headlock and elbowing him in the face.

Another club worker, Chris Masson, joined Iqbal, then threw the man down a set of stairs and against a bar before finally throwing him into the road outside.

Iqbal, of Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, admitted assault to the victim’s severe injury and permanent disfigurement at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was given 180 hours of unpaid work.

Masson, of Broomhill Road, Aberdeen, admitted assault and was given 120 hours of unpaid work.

Police Scotland imposed a four-month closure order after the incident and the council’s licensing board revoked the licence on the day that closure order expired.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We can confirm an appeal has been lodged but as the case is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time.”