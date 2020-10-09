Owner of ship detained in Aberdeen insists crew have been paid

The owners of a ship detained in Aberdeen amid concerns over crew wages have insisted the seafarers have been paid.

Ben Nevis, a supply vessel registered in Malta, has been prevented from leaving the Granite City to allow the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to carry out an investigation.

However, bosses at India-based Global Offshore Services, which owns the ship, have insisted they have paid wages on time – and will continue to do so.

Bert Seevinck, managing director of Global Offshore, said: “We confirm that the company is paying its crew as per ITF (Internation Transport Workers’ Federation) offshore collective bargaining agreement and ITF minimum wage scale for crews on MOU’s – ‘North European Water Rates’, and that Ben Nevis has an ITF blue certificate issued by the ITF secretariat, which signifies the ITF’s acceptance of the wages and working conditions on board.

“The salaries of all crew on the vessel are paid up to date and will continue to be paid timeously.

“The company operates in accordance with the highest industry standards and has fully cooperated with the investigation undertaken by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency and expects to continue vessel operations shortly, once compliance is verified.”

Claims had been made alleging the crew was owed between four and five months wages for work carried out from April through until August and that workers had been on-board Ben Nevis longer than their agreed contracts.

The decision to detain the vessel has been backed by north-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald.

He said: “The welfare of seafarers should be paramount and the agency has made the right decision to detain the vessel in order to conduct a full investigation. Operators in offshore energy must do more to stop the exploitation of seafarers in the supply chain.

“This is not the only time the treatment of seafarers has been called into question. Repeated concerns have been raised over the years about exploitation including when crew members were trapped on the Malaviya Seven for a year without pay as the ship was detained in Aberdeen.”

Fraser Heasley, assistant director survey and inspection at the MCA, said: “We will always take reports around crew welfare seriously and we have used our powers as the Port State Control authority to carry out this detention so that we can investigate more fully.”