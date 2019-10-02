Owner of popular Aberdeen cafe: ‘It’s been a very difficult decision to sell Books and Beans’

The owner of a popular Aberdeen cafe says he has “loved every minute” as he prepares to sell up after 16 years.

Craig Willox, 49, opened Books and Beans on Belmont Street in 2003 and it has become a firm city-centre favourite.

However, the entrepreneur is now taking a step back to spend more time with his three sons – but is unsure what he will do next.

And he admitted it was a tough call to make as he prepares to sell up the business he started from scratch.

Craig said: “It’s been a very difficult decision to sell Books and Beans.

“The whole driver behind this decision was that my family are getting older and I don’t want to be looking back in 10 years and be thinking what I could have done.

“Books and Beans has been a huge commitment over the last 16 years and I feel it’s the right time. We have talked about it for a couple of years.

“It’s been a great experience over the years. There are so many regulars who are really good.

“I will leave with a lot of good memories. It’s been a great 16 years for us.”

He added: “It is scary because I’ve never done anything like this before.

“Hand on heart, I’m really not sure what I’m going to do next. But I want to be there a bit more for my kids.”

Craig is now on the hunt for the next custodian to take charge of Books and Beans.

He said: “We have had quite a few people getting in touch wanting to find out a bit more about it. The reaction has been very positive.

“What I am looking to do is have a sit-down with people and chat about what’s on offer.

“I also plan to give some support to whoever takes it on. That is important for everyone – including the staff and the customers.

“We are arranging meetings with people and at the moment it’s about finding the right person to carry the business forward.

“I would love to pass my baby on to someone who can love and nurture it as much as I have. That might be simply continuing to run it as it currently exists, bringing in fresh ideas locally, or developing the brand for a wider audience.”