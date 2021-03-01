The owners of the fire-hit Old Mill Inn hotel have admitted they had “no choice” but to have it demolished.

The Old Mill Inn at Maryculter was hit by a huge blaze last Monday – and police have said the fire was started deliberately.

On Saturday demolition crews moved in, with the remains of the building torn down in a matter of hours.

Mike French, the co-owner of the Old Mill since 1989 along with business partner Victor Sang, said they had “no choice” after a number of people – including adults with children – tried to get inside the building last week.

“We didn’t have any option,” Mike said.

“The council deemed the building unsafe and we were considering fencing it off, but on two occasions there were people trying to get inside the hotel. There was an adult down with three kids and they were trying to get inside.

“It was an accident waiting to happen. The gable wall had a huge crack in it and it had to be a priority to make it safe because some people have no common sense.

“From a safety point of view, we didn’t have any other choice. Fortunately, we were able to get it done quickly to make sure nobody was hurt.”

In recent years the Old Mill Inn building had been beset by problems, and it was flooded twice during Storm Frank in 2015.

A planning application was submitted for the site in 2019, describing the building as “beyond refurbishment and repair”.

It was hoped the Old Mill, a category C listed building, could be refurbished and reused as a retail outlet for antiques and bric-a-brac, with the main site transformed into a garden centre.

Five homes were also planned for the west car park and described as “essential for the viability of proposals”.

The planning application for the Old Mill Inn building is marked as awaiting a decision, with revised drawings submitted as recently as January 2021.

A joint police and fire service investigation into the fire is ongoing.

DC Keith Morrison, from north-east CID, said: “We’re asking for anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious to please come forward.

“This includes any motorists who may have potential dashcam footage which could prove useful for our investigation.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2165 of 22 February.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”