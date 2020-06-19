Owner of north-east pub to build four new retail units in car park

The owner of an Aberdeenshire pub is hoping to create a new “central hub” for the residents of a village after plans to build four retail units were approved.

Joe Ghaly applied in February for permission to build the structures in the space currently used as a car park for the Stead Inn, the pub and restaurant he owns in Potterton.

Planning documents state: “We feel that there is an opportunity to provide services/facilities in one location for the village.

“The village currently lacks amenities with only one small shop/post office located on the B999.”

The development will consist of three retail units housed in a single building, as well as a fourth separate unit with 18 adjoining parking spaces.

The documents state: “On analysis of the site we were advised that there are good transport links by bus and the public can also travel by foot saving the need for a car.

“As the retail units would function on predominately different operating times to the pub/restaurant and there is a surplus of parking spaces, we feel that the parking arrangements are suitable.”

According to the planning statement, the units will be differentiated from the “traditional character” of the pub by their “contemporary style”, and including a disability ramp with railings.

It says: “We feel that the contemporary design is in keeping with the modern trend and would enhance an expanding village going into the future.”

Permission was granted to Raymond Simpson Associates Ltd, on behalf of Joe Ghaly, on Monday, with the planning authority saying: “The proposals are deemed to be good in terms of design character and there are no significant concerns in terms of impacts upon neighbouring residential amenity.”

The permission is subject to compliance on a number of conditions to ensure safety, sustainability and compliance with on-site carbon reductions required by the Local Development Plan and Scottish Planning Policy.