Owner of new start-up venture looking for business partners

The founder of a new start-up venture which aims to change the way critical illnesses are identified is looking for business partners.

Evolved Monitors, founded by Nicholas Dillon, associate lecturer at Robert Gordon University (RGU) who is an experienced remote medic, uses clinical algorithms built into its remote-patient monitoring system to analyse data such as blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygenation levels.

This will allow minimally trained users to identify illness in patients.

Early detection allows healthcare providers to be more efficient, and gives first responders the right information to make the call on where to send resources.

Mr Dillon said: “We’ve continuously gone down a road where we keep adding raw data to the screens of medical monitors like the electrocardiogram, and it’s quite a high skillset to analyse them.

“These machines are locked away in a critical care ward where we have the smartest doctors and nurses already.

“We want to move that knowledge forward into the hands of everyday users so we can start picking up on these illnesses at home and in remote areas because we realise that early recognition of critical illness is the key to survival.”

It is one of 25 businesses to successfully complete RGU’s Startup Accelerator programme.

It is hoped that interested people will come forward to support the healthcare start-up as a co-founder.