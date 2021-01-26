Owner of cocker spaniel found by police reveals he had given up hope on her being found safe

The owner of a stolen cocker spaniel found by police revealed he had given up hope that she would be returned.

Skye was taken from the rear garden kennels in Fordoun back in November when owner Alan Johnstone was in the shower.

After two months of no information, police got back in contact with Mr Johnstone two weeks ago, after officers received a tip-off about a dog match Skye’s description in Brechin.

Now, Skye has been reunited with her owner, although is a bit more worse for wear.

She was fatter, due to being seven weeks pregnant, and had also been given a haircut.

Mr Johnstone was happy to get her home after he had given up hope of ever seeing her again.

He said: “I thought that she was gone forever, that they had taken her away to breed and I would not see her again.

“I had given up hope but then the police got in touch with me two weeks ago, saying they had received intelligence about her whereabouts.

“Skye was returned to us, but I noticed she was a bit dour, was fatter, and had a tummy full of puppies.

“I was quite happy when she came back but I will not see her again for a while as we have sent her away to a safe house so that she can have her puppies.”

Police searched an address in Brechin yesterday and recovered Skye.

A 25-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the theft, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

It is thought Skye was stolen for breeding purposes, as evidenced by her falling pregnant while she was away.

Inspector Allen Shaw, Stonehaven Community Policing Team, said: “We know the massive emotional impact that any dog theft has on their owners and we are delighted to have been able to return Skye safely.

“We will always robustly pursue all lines of inquiry to return any property to its rightful owner I would like to thank all members of the public who assisted us throughout this investigation.”

Constable Mike Urquhart, from the Crime Prevention team, added: “Most housebreakings are carried out by opportunist thieves – so you can remove that opportunity by keeping your home and possessions safe. Lock the door, even if you’re only our for a short time, and lock your windows too.

“There are a number of additional steps you can also take, as thieves are put off by visible security alarms and carefully directed security lighting.

“There are some excellent Wi-Fi-enabled security systems available, which can send live alerts back to your mobile device if any movement is detected – effectively creating an electronic ring around your property.

“These can also be used to protect outbuildings and kennels.”