Manager of Aberdeen pet rehoming centre hits out after shards of glass found in water bowls

An Aberdeen rehoming centre for cats and dogs discovered broken glass in its water bowls.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats published a video which showed shattered wine bottles in its yard.

Some of the glass could be seen where the resident dogs exercise and in their drinking bowls.

Manager Marie Simpson described these actions as “disheartening”.

She said: “We opened up this morning and before the staff let the dogs out into the runs they always them.

“They found some bottles there smashed with glass shards all over the place.

“The staff had to take time to clean the runs up which took them away from other duties.

“I was really disheartened and annoyed that we had to deal with this as our staff is operating in two shifts so had to clean it up instead of doing other things.”

The glass affected three of the runs for the dogs, meaning that they were out of action in the morning.

Two of them remain unused, as staff need to clean them properly and get rid of all the glass shards.

Fortunately, no dogs were harmed and still got to enjoy their morning exercise and food while enjoying some one on time with the staff.

Marie said: “The dogs are all fine, every morning we make sure that everything is safe before we let them out.

“They are enjoying all of the interaction they have with the staff as of course they can’t get any visitors at the moment.

“It was just tiring to deal with this as we have much better things to do at the moment.”