North-east land owner aims to create shooting hub

Plans to build a conference space with extensive grouse-shooting facilities have been approved for a north-east estate.

Tillypronie Estate in Tarland was sold for £10.5 million in 2017 to a mystery buyer who wants to use the land to create a “hub” for shooting activities.

An application was lodged with the local authority last year to construct a steel portal frame that will include a grouse shooting venue with a conference/meeting space, a beater’s canteen and gun-cleaning facilities with a secure armoury.

Now Tillypronie Estates has been given the go-ahead to start building the development, which it hopes will grow and sustain the more than 15,000-acre site in the future.

In the design statement, agents Harry Taylor and Co described the new owners’ ambitions for the “underinvested” location.

They said: “The applicant envisages Tillypronie to one day be ranked highly as a premier shooting estate. This proposed development will allow the estate to maximise the potential of the existing shoots while providing the estate a much-needed facility for management, maintenance and co-ordinated operations in years to come.

“The estate has been sorely underinvested in recent decades. The applicant, who purchased the estate in 2017, wishes to address the long-term impact of land management and benefits to the local economy.”

A giant playboy bunny used to be etched into the hillside at the estate, commissioned by former owner, aristocrat Philip Astor.

It was rumoured the image, created to add a bit of colour to the hill, could be seen from space. However, the attraction was ruined by a grass fire last year and only the charred remains are visible.

There are hopes the increased grouse-shooting output from this development could economically benefit the local community with the organised shooting events expected to boost employment.

Last week, Aberdeenshire Council granted full planning permission for the project, subject to drainage and road improvements being undertaken before development.