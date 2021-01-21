Overnight road closures to accommodate rail bridge inspections

Several roads in Aberdeenshire will be closed overnight next week to allow Network Rail engineers to inspect rail bridges.

Aberdeenshire Council has said the closures are in the interest of public safety and will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

The inspections come after part of a rail bridge wall gave way last week, closing the line between Stonehaven and Montrose.

From 10pm on Monday, the road near Blackhill Railway Bridge, near Drumlithie, will be closed.

A diversion route via unclassified routes either side of Glenbervie Road and Station Road will be put in place in both directions.

A second closure will take place on Tuesday at the Myreside Rail Bridge near Marykirk.

The diversion is via the A937 from South Barns to Balmanno Crossroads and will be in place until 6am on Wednesday.

Aberdeenshire Council has said access for pedestrians and vehicles to affected properties will be maintained whenever possible at both locations.

The inspections come after the rail line was closed last Friday after approximately 80ft of the bridge near Tewel gave way, making the area unsafe for carriages to pass.

Network Rail confirmed the bridge was inspected back in October prior to the reopening of the line following the fatal train derailment, however, its last detailed examination was back in March 2018.

Work is still ongoing to repair the bridge with a replacement bus service in place to ensure commuters can still navigate past the closure period.

The bridge – which was constructed in the 1840s – last had work carried out in 2013 when a metal handrail was installed on the parapet.