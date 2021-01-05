Overnight road closure to allow for Haudagain junction improvement works

A major roundabout will be partially closed overnight this week as an improvement project gathers pace.

The multi-million-pound works at the Haudagain roundabout – once dubbed the worst of its kind in Europe – involves constructing a “bypass” linking North Anderson Drive and Auchmill Road to alleviate some of the bottlenecks.

Now, as work continues, on Thursday there will be an overnight closure in both directions of North Anderson Drive to allow a contraflow system to be put in place.

The contraflow will come into force at 7am on Friday for 12 weeks, and will take traffic from the closed northbound carriageway onto the southbound lane.

A 30mph speed limit will be in place, reducing to 10mph at crossover locations.

The reduced speed limit is being implemented to protect road users and workers.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “This traffic management operation is necessary for the safety of road users and construction staff who will be undertaking work to construct the new A92 junction as part of the Haudagain Junction Improvement project.

“Road users are reminded that a contraflow on the A96 Auchmill Road also continues to be in place and are asked to plan their journey in advance.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation.”