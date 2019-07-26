Overnight road closure for works on Aberdeen railway bridge

An Aberdeen road will close overnight next week for rail bridge refurbishment work to be carried out.

Part of Polmuir Road in Ferryhill will close from 9pm on Wednesday until 6.30am on Thursday.

Access to properties will be maintained but no through traffic will be possible.

Aberdeen City Council has said the measure is necessary to protect public safety during rail bridge refurbishment.

Any queries regarding the restriction can be directed to Coneworx on 07825276527, or emailing the council roads team on roadworkscoordination@aberdeencity.gov.uk

An alternative route is available for drivers via Riverside Drive, Great Southern Road, Whinhill Road, Fonthill Road and Polmuir Road.