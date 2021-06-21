Overnight resurfacing works to get started on A96 near Elgin this week

More than £360,000 of resurfacing works will be carried out on a major north-east road this week.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will go down to one lane between Alves and Elgin during the overnight works.

Traffic lights will be in operation, along with a 10mph convoy.

Bear Scotland will begin the project on Wednesday and expect it to take six nights, operating from 7.30pm-6.30am. No work will be carried out on Friday or Saturday.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £360,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96 near Alves, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for everyone’s safety; however, we’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight to limit any impact to motorists.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96. We encourage road users to plan their journeys by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”