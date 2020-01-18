Overnight restrictions on A90 during works

Traffic restrictions will be in place along part of a major north-east road as part of improvement works.

The A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road will undergo resurfacing between Brechin and Finavon.

The overnight improvement works on the southbound carriageway will begin on Tuesday and run for four nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

To ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, a single lane closure and a 10mph convoy system will be in place.

Due to the nature of the works, a daytime lane closure with a 50mph speed limit will be in place throughout the duration of the project.

Andy Thompson, of BEAR Scotland, said: “This £140,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve this section of the A90 by removing any existing surface defects, creating a smoother and safer journey for motorists.”