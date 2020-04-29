Overnight repairs planned for Aberdeen train station

Overnight repairs to the platform at Aberdeen train station will take place next month.

It will happen between 11pm on Saturday, May 16 and 7am on Sunday, May 17.

Network Rail bosses have issued letters to people living near the Guild Street transport hub warning about the use of heavy machinery.

Evelyn Brown, community relations manager for the firm, apologised for any potential disturbance during the upgrade.

She said: “Although this work is essential, I would like to apologise in advance for any disturbance it may cause you.

“This work will involve platform repairs at Aberdeen station.

“Unfortunately the equipment we use, in this case plant and machinery, means that some noise is unavoidable but we will do all we can to minimise it.”

She added staff at the train station have been asked to work with consideration for the local community.