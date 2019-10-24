Over 50 jobs in danger at Aberdeen energy firm

Around 50 jobs are at risk at a north-east energy firm.

TechnipFMC confirmed it was looking to make a final decision on the number of redundancies at its subsidiary FMC Kongsberg in Aberdeen.

However, it is understood at least 50 jobs could be axed and a consultation will be held with the Altens-based staff.

Delphine Nayral, public relations director at TechnipFMC, insisted the move was due to market conditions, and not the firm’s recently announced restructuring.

Ms Nayral said the consultancy process was “completely down to the market” and reflected a “slower than expected recovery” in trading conditions coupled with “pressure on margins.”

She said the consultation would be carried out “in accordance with legal requirements”.

MS Nayral added TechnipFMC still had a strong presence in Aberdeen and other UK locations and was committed to playing a part in the UK oil sector.

RMT regional officer Jake Molloy said there had been “no let-up” in the pressure to reduce costs being applied to the supply chain by oil and gas exploration and production companies.

Mr Molloy said it was time for operators to “ease up and get real”.