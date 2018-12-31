Over 45s keeping Auld Lang Syne tradition alive in Aberdeen

A traditional New Year ballad is still proving a hit in Aberdeen, despite research showing it is losing popularity with younger listeners.

Online streaming data has shown that Auld Lang Syne remains popular in Aberdeen, which had the third most streams in the UK.

The Scottish song, based on a poem by Robert Burns, was the most-played track across the UK between 11.55pm on New Year’s Eve and 12.05am on January 1 this year, according to streaming device Deezer.

However, the hymn to the passing of the old year may be a tradition that is lost on a new generation, with 18 to 25-year-old listeners making up only 5% of those streaming on New Year.

More than half of all Auld Lang Syne streams are from listeners aged over 45.

