Outstanding effort of north-east communities to be recognised with awards

Individuals and organisations across the north-east are set to be recognised for their response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of people, companies and third-sector bodies have been nominated for the New Day awards, set up by north-east marketing agency Prospect 13.

The firm’s managing director, Cerri McDonald, set up the awards after being inspired by the number of projects launched because of the global pandemic.

The awards feature a number of categories, including community hero, local business, and media – with the Evening Express and partner radio station Original 106 among the nominees.

Cerri said: “We are all very much indebted to the NHS and the frontline staff who are doing so much throughout this crisis.

“It’s amazing what they are doing, but there are also a lot of very special efforts going on in communities across the north-east as well.

“Lots of organisations are doing things for the frontline staff and that’s where the idea for the awards came from.

“It reminded me of an old sense of community which unfortunately we just don’t have any more.

“It’s been heartwarming to see the region coming together and to see people going above and beyond the call of duty.”

A total of 33 people, businesses and organisations have been nominated for awards.

The shortlist was chosen by an independent panel, and can be voted on by the public.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Cerri’s aim in setting up the awards was driven by her desire to showcase the best of the community spirit in the north-east.

She said: “The primary aim of doing this is really to give these organisations a voice. There are probably loads out there we don’t know about because they don’t have that voice yet.

“We want to try and give something back, to be that platform for these organisations to be able to talk about what they are doing.”

She added: “People are really buying into it. I wasn’t expecting it to get this big, and I am a bit overwhelmed by it all, but it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Among those shortlisted is Ellon Community Resilience Group.

Volunteers from the group have been helping vulnerable people by collecting shopping and medication.

The group’s chairwoman Tessa Carr said: “The response from the community has just been fantastic. We have around 80 volunteers in the locality at the moment and we cover a 10-mile radius from Ellon.

“The community has come together and everything is working absolutely brilliantly.

“Everyone has been absolute stars throughout this whole thing.

“They have been fantastic and they are working so well as a team to help people who really need it.”

She added: “It feels really good to have been nominated for the award.

“We have a good team and they have all done really well. It is so nice to be recognised.”

Michelle Herd, co-founder of AberNecessities, added: “We were very surprised but delighted to be nominated.

“We are very grateful for the blood bikers and the generosity of our supporters because without them we wouldn’t be able to respond so quickly.”

The public can now vote for those they think should win in each of the awards’ categories.

To vote, visit prospect13.co.uk/new-day-awards/

Here are all the finalists

Community Hero

Tess Carr (Ellon Community Resilience Group)

Rachel Smith And Ann Like (Powis Community Centre)

Kayleigh Rachael Wallace (Lend A Hand Kemnay)

Lisa Munro (Great Self Isolation Bake-off)

Keith Richards, Lee Richards, James Mackie, Craig Reid

Russell Mcleod

3rd Sector

AFC Community Trust

Aberdeen Helping Hands

Abernecessities

Cfine

Charlie House

Somebody Cares

Education

Banff Academy

Rgu

Nescol

Robert Gordon’s College

Sport And Leisure

The Fitness Guy

12th Man Football Coaching

AKR Fitness

Food & Drink

Carron To Mumbai Restaurant

The Kilted Chef

Macphie Of Glenbervie

Local Business

Concept Promotional Merchandise

North East Rig Out (Nero)

Hr Hub Plus

Xic

Media

Fubar News

Northsound Radio

Original 106 & Evening Express

Corporate

Brewdog

John Clark Motor Group

Bp

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.