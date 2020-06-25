Outrage after ‘sickening’ racist graffiti spray-painted on Aberdeen bus stops

Racist messages including the slogan White Lives Matter have been spray-painted on bus stops in Aberdeen.

A number of shelters on the Lang Stracht were targeted.

Pictures of show the racist language covering a number of shelters along the main street.

They have since been cleaned with the incident reported to Police Scotland, however due to the type of spray paint used, marks have been left on the perspex panels.

Social media users have hit out at the racist messages, branding them “disgusting” and “truly shocking”.

One person said: “Today I am not proud of my home city, sickening”, with another adding “that’s not the Aberdeen I know”.

Councillor John Wheeler, operational delivery convener, said: “We were alerted this morning to racist graffiti being daubed on bus shelters along the Lang Stracht and a team immediately went out to remove the messaging.

“Unfortunately, the type of spray paint used has burned into the Perspex and left marks but we have cleaned up as best we can.

“Aberdeen prides itself on being a tolerant city where every should be able to prosper regardless of race or religion and city council condemns in the strongest possible way, these abhorrent acts of vandalism and the disgusting views expressed which have no place in a civilised society”.

Sergeant Tom Spencer of the West End/Hazlehead community policing team said: “Around 10.10am today, we received reports of racist graffiti on bus stops on Lewis Road in Aberdeen.

“Officers are checking CCTV in the area and enquires into the incident are ongoing.

“The graffiti has since been removed.”