Plans for homes on site of former north-east academy backed by councillors

Councillors have backed outline plans for new homes at the site of a former north-east academy.

A document on the masterplan for the old Ellon Academy site was discussed by members of the Formartine area committee yesterday.

The report looked at two sites, one of which housed the main Ellon Academy building along with a community centre and swimming pool, and the other the original Ellon Academy, which sit on either side of the main road through the town centre.

Indicative proposals for the scheme show they will be split into residential space, office and community facilities.

There is also a proposal for a health centre which will be decided by NHS Grampian at a later time.

Members of the Formartine area committee unanimously backed the outline proposals for the scheme.

Committee chairwoman Isobel Davidson is hopeful people in Ellon will support the plans.

She said: “Councillors welcomed the masterplan proposals for Ellon. I was delighted to see them come together.

“The masterplan has been approved and there are still more details to come.

“A lot has changed in Ellon in recent years and I hope people in the town welcome this too.”

Ellon and district councillor Gillian Owen said she was “delighted” to see the blueprints move forward.

She said: “It has been a long time in the making but now that it is here it gives the town a clear plan of where we are going.

“The masterplan is indicative and is subject to change and that is only right as flexibility is essential.

“This is a key site near the town centre where assisted living can be progressed and those that require access to shops and facilities will be in an ideal place for them to reach.

“The health centre is a vital addition but we must remember that this is not in the gift of the council and I’m sure NHS Grampian will understand that the residents are very keen to see this development get off the ground but obviously funding will be the key.”

The report considered by councillors said the masterplan was a “well-considered” proposal for Ellon.

It said: “The allocation for the site in Ellon states that ‘provisionally mixed-use options are being explored including housing, affordable housing, community uses and office space’.

“The masterplan document includes a series of objectives for the development of the site, including the establishment of three main ‘hubs’ of development.

“These include a civic hub, a residential hub and a health hub.”