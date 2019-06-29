Outdoor seating approved at Aberdeen cafe

Plans to create a new outdoor seating area outside a cafe have been approved.

BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct, which focuses on healthy food, applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission for the area to be used.

It will now be able to place four chairs and two tables outside, along with a movable barrier.

The local authority’s environmental health team made no objection but added a planning condition that the area should not be used after 9pm to protect the amenity of nearby residents.

The council’s roads team added that the street furniture should be removed at the end of each day.

In their decision report, planners said the proposal was directly related to the existing business and would serve to enhance the “vitality and viability” of the city centre.