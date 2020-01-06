Outdoor learning a bonus at north-east nursery – report

Children have fun and develop their skills at a north-east nursery, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Celtic Cross Nursery on Station Road, Banchory, on November 5 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 64 children aged up to five and inspectors rated it “good” for care, support and staffing – the third best of six possible ratings. “The nursery has a vision to provide a safe, stimulating, happy and nurturing environment,” said the report.

It added: “The service placed a strong emphasis on the desire to help children reach their full potential, building them to be confident individuals, respectful citizens, successful learners and effective contributors.”

Inspectors praised staff for giving children lots of opportunities to learn outside.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report said: “Outdoor play was a key strength of the service.

“Children were stimulated, having fun and developing skills through a variety of interesting outdoor experiences – for example, pretending to cook with mud and leaves and building dens.

“Children were also developing an awareness of safety as they participated in positive risk experiences such as balancing on wooden planks.

“Children were becoming more resilient through these experiences.”

Inspectors asked parents for their views on the service.

The report said: “All parents agreed they were overall happy with the quality of care their children were receiving. They commented particularly positively on the caring staff.”