Outdoor family show Wonder With Grimm to retell fairy tales with modern twist

What if Rapunzel managed to escape her tower or Snow White never woke up? Outdoor family show Wonder With Grimm retells favourite fairy tales with a modern twist.

The brand-new show, from Heartbreak Productions, will entertain north-east fans on Sunday July 18 at 6pm at Leith Hall Garden & Estate in Huntly.

The theatre company’s quirky new production re-imagines some classic tales, infuses them with modern magic and promises an evening of enchanting storytelling full of action and interactive adventure.

Wonder with Grimm offers contemporary twist on classic tales

Heartbreak Productions invite audiences to enter the fantastical world of the Brothers Grimm with altered endings and contemporary turns.

In addition, the theatre company will also perform an original fairy tale penned by Find Your Voice competition winner, Kasper, a year four student from Leamington Spa.

Heartbreak Productions have been offering unique, award-winning open-air theatre experiences for three decades. And with the 2020 tour cancelled due to the pandemic, the company is excited to finally be able to visit open-air venues with the shows they planned for last year.

Heartbreak Productions currently tours four shows

They are back on the road with their national tour of Wonder with Grimm, with performances at open-air venues throughout the UK and Ireland.

Maddy Kerr, Heartbreak Productions’ executive director, said: “We are so delighted to be able to tour again this summer and are really looking forward to providing safe and exciting entertainment for audiences as the restrictions gradually ease.

“We can’t wait to see people relaxing with a picnic and soaking up some much-needed sunshine and enjoying our fresh adaptation of some timeless classics – the wonderful Wonder with Grimm.”

Heartbreak Productions are also touring three other open-air shows as part of a nationwide schedule. Those are Mr Stink, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Great Gatsby.

