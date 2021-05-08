A killer day out on the town is coming to Aberdeen with CluedUpp’s latest event.

Organised by CluedUpp, The Aberdeen Ripper is a new outdoor detective adventure set to take place in the Granite City on September 4.

Following the success of 2019’s Sneaky Finders and 2020’s Witchcraft & Wizardry, the new game also combines geo-gaming with outdoor adventure in a unique detective day experience.

Played by more than 500,000 people in over 798 locations, the games are a hit with thrill-seekers all over the world.

The 2021 storyline will take local players on a journey all over Aberdeen, hunting down virtual witnesses and locating vital clues.

It’ll be up to teams of six detectives to crack the case and ultimately bring down “The Ripper”.

CluedUpp’s founder Tref Griffiths said: “Due to the success of our previous events, we’ve come up with a truly thrilling outdoor experience that will keep gamers on their toes.

“In the new version of our game, wannabe sleuths will be able to test out their detective skills and see if they have what it takes to crack the case.”

Taking place entirely via the CluedUpp smartphone app, the game is available on both iOS and Android – all players need in order to take part is a phone and a team of six detectives to compete in the race to unravel the mystery.

The event promises to be coronavirus-safe, with organisers taking a number of precautions to guarantee players’ safety.

CluedUpp’s spokesperson said: “Our games take place outdoors in the open air and all witnesses are virtual, meaning the only people you come into contact with are your teammates.

“There are limited tickets available for each event in order to reduce the number of players in the city and teams will have different starting locations so as to avoid congestion.

“The game is completely self-guided, so you can avoid other teams by taking an individual route – and we have extended the playing time window so teams will be participating at different times during the day.”

Tickets can be purchased here.