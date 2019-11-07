‘Outcry’ as Wood plans to slash sickness pay for workers on CNOOC platforms

A North Sea union has condemned Wood over plans to cut sickness pay by more than 75% for contractors on CNOOC platforms.

Around 160 Wood workers on the Buzzard, Scott and Golden Eagle installations face a major reduction to their normal sickness pay if the scheme goes ahead as planned from January 1.

It is understood the proposals will see a reduction from around £1,100 per week to £195 for the first 14 days off ill, sparking “outcry” from the workforce.

Wood confirmed it has started a 30-day consultation with its employees on the CNOOC contract on a change to terms and conditions and sick pay provisions which would bring them “in line with equivalent employees across Wood in the UK”.

Unite said it has been contacted by workers who “cannot live on this level of sick pay” and that the union is prepared to ballot members on industrial action over the issue.