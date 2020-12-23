Outbreaks at Inchmarlo House and Edenholme care homes rise as new positive Covid-19 cases identified

Three new Covid-19 cases have been identified at Deeside care home where there have already been more than 100 people diagnosed with the virus.

Inchmarlo Care Home confirmed the new cases today, taking their total to 107. There have been 10 deaths reported.

Edenholme Care Home in Stonehaven has also reported four new cases, taking their total to 34.

An incident management team (IMT) is currently providing support at Inchmarlo and has closed the home to new admissions and visitors.

A spokesman for the IMT said: “There are currently 107 detected cases of Covid-19 associated with the outbreak at Inchmarlo House Care Home.

“It remains closed to admissions and visiting.

“Work is going on from within the NHS and Health and Social Care Partnership to support the owners, staff and residents.”

‘Almost all’ staff back working

Staff numbers at the home have increased in recent weeks in a bid to support residents, with numbers almost back to full compliment.

A spokesman for the home said: “We, and our residents, are very happy to have welcomed back almost all of our team at Inchmarlo House Care Home.

“With the continued support of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, we are working together to support each other as we heal from the impact of the outbreak.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those residents whom we have lost. They are sorely missed by us all.

“We are extremely grateful to the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and we are fortunate that this assistance will continue as we move forward.”

Cases also rise in Stonehaven

A spokesman for the IMT confirmed the new cases for Edenholme in Stonehaven and added: “We continue to support the management and staff team at the home to manage the outbreak and ensure the care of residents within the home.”