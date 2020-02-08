North-east out-of-school club ‘should help children explore gender identity’

Staff from an out-of-school club should help children explore diversity after an incident related to gender identity, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate visited Oscars out-of-school club on North Street, Mintlaw, and observed a conversation among children about gender identity that led to some youngsters being excluded from the conversation.

In a new report, inspectors said: “We observed children exploring issues of gender identity, expressing diversity and stereotypical views in their conversations.

“Children’s lack of understanding led to children being excluded (from the conversation). Although aware, staff did not engage and support children with these conversations.”

The report recommends staff “help children to explore and understand equality and diversity and ensure all children feel valued and included to ensure children develop a positive sense of their own gender identity”.

After the November 8 visit, inspectors rated the club “adequate” for care, support, management and leadership – the fourth best of six possible ratings.

The report added: “We saw staff had established positive relationships with the children and were kind and caring in their interactions.

“As a result, children were happy, confident and comfortable in talking with staff.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Aberdeenshire Council officers are currently working very closely with the new manager to ensure that Oscars meets the recommendations from the inspection and continues to make further improvements.”