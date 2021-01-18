Out-of-school club praised for keeping children safe during Covid-19 pandemic

A north-east out-of-school club has been praised by inspectors for its approach to Covid-19 safety.

The Care Inspectorate gave Fun 4 Kids in Port Erroll ratings of “very good” in a number of categories relating to the safety of children and staff during the pandemic.

Inspectors were given a virtual tour of the facilities, and also spoke to staff and children about their experiences.

A report prepared after the inspection reads: “New Covid-19 procedures had been communicated well to reassure parents that their children would be safe on returning to the club. The club had worked in partnership with the school to ensure coherent procedures contributed to children’s safety.

“As a result, the club had secured use of the hall. This meant the accommodation could be well-ventilated and facilitated for staff social distancing. The local authority was supporting effective cleaning of the accommodation to protect children.”

‘Working together to keep children and staff safe’

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairwoman, said: “Many congratulations to Fun 4 Kids manager Michelle McGee and her team on a wonderful inspection.

“I am pleased inspectors acknowledged the partnership approach between the club, school and council on working together to keep children and staff safe during a global pandemic.

“It is also great to see parents have received regular communication and reassurance about Covid-19 procedures during a time when information so frequently changes.”

Committee vice-chairwoman Cllr Rosemary Bruce added: “I am happy inspectors have recognised the progress made by the management and staff at Fun 4 Kids.

“It is reassuring to see that a number of recommendations which were outstanding in the previous inspection in February last year have now been met. I am looking forward to seeing the nursery flourish.”