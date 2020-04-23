OUT OF BOUNDS: North-east golfers slammed for ignoring coronavirus rules

Outdoor sports enthusiasts are still playing golf across Aberdeen – despite courses being shut.

Staff at public and private courses have reported problems with golfers and non-players using facilities.

They continue to do so despite all courses in Scotland being closed on March 23 – the day the UK’s strict lockdown measures were implemented.

Sport bosses slammed those who continue to flout the rules.

Alistair Robertson, managing director of Sport Aberdeen, said greenkeeping staff carrying out maintenance had even been subjected to abuse when challenging people.

The body operates four courses in the city – Balnagask, King’s Links, Hazlehead Pines and the MacKenzie, as well as the nine-hole course at Hazlehead.

Mr Robertson said: “Following the government directive on March 23, our golf courses closed. This has been clearly signposted and we have removed the pins, plugged the holes and are keeping the grass on the greens as long as possible to discourage play.

“Despite these efforts, we continue to have individuals out on the courses, deliberately ignoring the clear guidelines set out.

“To make matters worse, greenkeepers carrying out essential maintenance have faced abuse when they have asked people to leave the course.”

© Sport Aberdeen

He added: “We have a fantastic golfing community in Aberdeen and the vast majority are abiding by the rules. However, a few continue to disregard them.

“To them we have a clear message – our courses are closed.

“I would urge individuals to be respectful of this and to follow the current guidance: stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

It has emerged that police issued a fixed penalty notice to one person who was caught golfing at the MacKenzie course on April 7.

The game’s national governing body Scottish Golf has also issued guidance urging players to stay away.

In a statement, it said: “While golf is an outdoor sport that allows players to exercise in the fresh air, the message to all of us is clear – we must stay home and play our part in containing the spread of Covid-19.

“Scottish Golf asks that all golfers in Scotland refrain from golfing until further notice.”

Private courses have also reported problems with non-golfers abusing the facilities.

Westhill Golf Club hit out at members of the public who let dogs off their leads, walked across greens and even played football on the course.

And staff at Peterculter Golf Club have also reported problems, including dog owners leaving excrement on the course.

