OUR RACE HATE HELL: North-east family’s home targeted in brick attack

A north-east dad has hit out after his daughter was subjected to a two-year campaign of racist bullying.

Andy Keay, 47, said his 17-year-old daughter has been repeatedly targeted by a group of teenagers in Westhill.

He said they have targeted Alicia, who is half-Indian, with racist slurs spray-painted on walls and harassed her walking in the street.

Earlier this week, the family home was targeted with a brick thrown through the living room window.

And Andy admitted it had left them scared for their safety.

He said: “Over the last two years, what Alicia has gone through has been horrible. It’s been going on for so long and nobody deserves the treatment she has had.

“We have had the police at the house so many times and she has been co-operating but it just makes her a target again. It’s a vicious circle.

“She has been targeted walking down the street. Racist messages have been sprayed on walls calling her a member of ISIS.

“Now they have come after her at home. They were looking through windows to see if they had the right house and when they saw Alicia inside they threw the brick. It is scary and we are really worried about it.”

The Evening Express has seen messages containg racial slurs that were sent to Alicia.

Andy wants power to be given to police to be able to deal with incidents like those involving Alicia.

He said: “The police have been brilliant when we have had to deal with them but their hands are tied.

“They are duty-bound to ensure there are no repercussions against the bullies – but meanwhile the victims are left to get on with it.

“We hear about anti-bullying campaigns but authority is not given to the people who can help stop it.”

Alicia, a student in Aberdeen, said: “It’s not a nice situation to be in and I am scared of the things they are doing. It’s been two years and they haven’t given up. I just want it to stop and not happen to anyone else.”

Police have issued an appeal over the attack and confirmed they were hunting two youths dressed in dark clothing.

One was on a bicycle and the pair were seen leaving Henderson Drive in the direction of Wellgrove Road towards Fraser Drive.

Constable Lewis Moir, of Garioch Community Policing Team, said: “This appears to be a targeted crime. I will take robust action ensuring we trace those responsible.

“I ask members of the local community to get in touch if you were in the area at the time, have dashcam footage or personal CCTV cameras (including doorbell cameras) which may assist in my inquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police, quoting incident number 3631 of February 19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111.