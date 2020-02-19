‘OUR FAMILY WILL NEVER BE THE SAME’: Children tell of devastating loss after Aberdeen mum murdered by dad

The family of a woman who was murdered by her former cop husband have told of their devastation.

Alice Farquharson was choked by retired police officer Keith at their Angusfield Avenue home in the city.

He claimed her death was an accident that happened after a struggle – but yesterday he was found guilty of murdering her on August 29 last year by a jury at the High Court in Glasgow.

© Police Scotland

Today detectives welcomed the conviction of the “deceitful” cop, who now faces a life sentence.

The couple’s three grown-up children were in court for the verdict.

Their father showed no emotion and did not look at them as he was led handcuffed to the cells.

After the verdict, Alice’s loved ones said in a statement: “To describe the loss of our mum, Alice, as a shock would be an understatement.

“She was an incredibly kind and caring person, with a great love for life and the people in it.

“She was always thinking of others and put everyone else before herself.

“She was not only kind and caring at home, but just as thoughtful at work as a pupil support assistant at Hazlehead Primary School.

“She was so fond of all the pupils in her care and also the staff whom she worked alongside, calling herself their ‘work mum’ and looking out for them all too.

“We miss her an incredible amount, as we know many others will.

“At times since our mum’s death, and as we spoke about what lay ahead of us, we would catch ourselves asking ‘can you believe this has happened?’

“Our family will never be the same again and we cannot begin to describe the devastating impact this tragedy has had on us.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Police Scotland’s liaison officers for their compassion and support when we needed it most, as well as every single person who has sent or posted messages of support – your love and kindness has helped us a great deal.”

During his five-day trial, the court heard the former motorcycle policing inspector called 999 and told paramedics he had been in the shower and had heard a noise and then found Alice half on and half off the bed.

But that turned out to be a lie and he later backtracked and claimed there was a struggle between himself and his wife of 33 years.

Farquharson told the court he did not intend to kill the 56-year-old teaching assistant.

He will be sentenced next month and has been remanded in custody until then.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of the major investigation team, told the Evening Express: “We welcome the verdict. Keith Farquharson was deceitful not only to his former colleagues within the police, but to other members of the emergency services and – worst of all – to his own relatives.

“He had claimed to have been in the shower and heard a noise and found his wife half on, half off the bed. He also claimed he had done CPR on her – but that was deceit.”

Det Insp Winter paid tribute to Alice’s family, saying: “They have handled the entire legal process with the utmost dignity and attended the court case throughout.

“One consideration in cases such as this is that there are certain things related to the case you are unable to share with the relatives to protect the integrity of the court case and that was the case in this instance.

“It is common for families to have more questions for you about what happened than you are able to answer and I want to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“I am sure they will be pleased the case has concluded, but the fact of the matter remains that they have lost one parent and their other parent is about to be given a life sentence.”

He added: “Although the verdict can’t change what happened, I hope the outcome gives them some sense of justice for their mum.

“Our thoughts remain with them, the rest of Alice’s family, her friends and her colleagues as they continue to come to terms with her tragic loss.”

The court heard Farquharson’s claim that on the day of Alice’s death, she had asked her husband: “Do you love me?” and he groaned in response before Alice slapped him.

Farquharson told the court they struggled and he put his hand over Alice’s mouth to stop her screaming.

He said: “It was as if she started to choke. I knew something was wrong. When I let go she just rolled off the bed.”

Alice was found to have suffered “mechanical asphyxia”.

Farquharson repeatedly sobbed in the witness box, insisting he did not mean to kill Alice.

He said: “It was totally accidental. I wish it never happened.”

His guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide had earlier been rejected.

Farquharson’s QC Ian Duguid put to him: “Did you ever anticipate your wife was going to die during the struggle?”

He replied: “No. I thought she would calm down and then we would speak about it.”