Your chance to nominate north-east heroes for heart charity awards

A heart charity is looking for residents to nominate their local heroes.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is looking for people in the north-east to get involved with the Heart Hero Awards 2019.

Nominations are now open for the awards that recognise the different ways people are helping beat the heartbreak of circulatory diseases.

For 2019, there are three categories, Healthcare Hero, Young Heart Hero and the Inspiration Award.

BHF Scotland director James Cant said: “If you know someone who is making a difference, then please put them forward.”