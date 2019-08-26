Other park and ride facilities also struggling for numbers

Two Aberdeen park and ride facilities used less than 25% of their capacity last year, according to new figures.

Statistics obtained from a freedom of information request have shown a decrease in usage at the Kingswells and Bridge of Don park and rides.

The Kingswells park and ride (P&R) facility opened in 2001.

The £7.3 million site was two years late and council chiefs had to redesign the car park terminal to keep build costs down.

Latest data from Aberdeen City Council showed that in 2018 an average of 189 cars per day had used the 915-space site – 21% of its capacity.

This shows decreasing usage from 2017, when an average of 213 vehicles were parked there each day.

However, the figures have increased from 2016 when an average of 103 motorists used the site.

A council spokesman said the Kingswells facility has the highest frequency bus service and also provides a number of interchange options.

Passengers are picked up by the Stagecoach service 218 every three hours and the X17 service every 15 minutes.

Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill councillor Steve Delaney said: “Although there’s been a bit of a dip in numbers in respect of Kingswells P&R, I’m quite encouraged, given the unique difficulties faced by Kingswells residents in recent years.

“I would even go as far as to call these figures positive when put in context.

“The unreliability of the X40 prior to its withdrawal by First in 2017 forced many residents off public transport and back into their cars.

“There had been a steady decline as a result of this over a number of years.

“Usage recovered somewhat during 2017 as a result of the X17 becoming established after having started to use the facility the previous year.

“The temporary shuttle bus introduced after the X40 was withdrawn fed into the X17 at the P&R.”

Meanwhile, the Bridge of Don facility opened in 1994 and was the flagship site for the council and its initiative to get more people using public transport.

Currently, the site has spaces for 532 vehicles and is only used by transport firm First Bus and its half-hourly 1B service.

However, the site has seen the average number of cars plummet in the last four years.

In 2015, 182 motorists per day would use the facility – 34% of its capacity.

Last year, the figure had more than halved to 56 cars at 11% of its capacity.

The site will remain in operation following the closure of the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The new P&J Live arena is not expected to have an impact on the facility.