Osprey Housing freezes rents in north-east following successful restructure

A housing association is freezing rents for tenants across the north-east until next year, then capping rents for at least two more years.

The freeze comes following Osprey Housing and Osprey Housing Moray becoming a single entity in a move to deliver a range of streamlined benefits for tenants and their families.

Glenn Adcook, Osprey Housing Group chief executive officer, said: “This is a major milestone for Osprey and marks the start of an important new chapter for us as a leading and innovative provider of quality social housing in the north-east of Scotland.

“It is important to underline that Osprey tenants have been involved in this concept since its inception. Being able to put in place a rent freeze underlines our commitment to affordability and putting tenants at the heart of everything we do while also benefiting our staff and the wider communities we serve.”

Osprey Moray tenants were given the opportunity to vote in an independently conducted ballot on joining parent body Osprey Housing to become one single entity landlord.

They supported the engagement transfer and – together with Osprey’s tenants in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City – will now see their rents frozen until March 31 2022, with increases restricted to the Consumer Price Index level of inflation for the financial years 2022-2023 and 2023-24.

Mr Adcook added: “Creating a single entity puts us on a stronger financial footing and will allow us to release additional funds to both build more homes across the region and accelerate our improvements programme for existing homes.

“We now have increased financial capacity to commit to upgrading our existing homes as well as building new homes and taking further measures to enhance energy efficiency.

“We are fully committed to making all Osprey homes as energy-efficient as possible while also reducing heating costs for our tenants.”

All Osprey’s Moray staff are transferring to the new single entity Osprey Housing.