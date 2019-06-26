Original 106 FM takes to airwaves from new Aberdeen base

A radio station has made its first broadcast from its new home.

Original 106 FM took to the airwaves from its state-of-the-art studio in Marischal Square at 1.06pm yesterday.

The station has relocated to the city centre building, also home to the Evening Express, after being taken over by DC Thomson Media in a deal which also brought Kingdom FM in Fife on board.

Programme controller and presenter Martin Ingram said: “We have honed our product over the years to make sure we’re delivering what’s best for us as a radio station and our listeners.

“We are satisfied the music is the best anywhere on radio. Our music proposition is just right and we are very happy with the sound of the station.

“This studio would be the pride of any broadcaster in the country because when you walk in you just think ‘wow’.

“This is a completely local radio station. There is no networking and it’s exclusive to the north-east.

“Increasingly listeners have to question where a presenter is. You don’t have to ask that of us because you know you’re going to get through to someone in Aberdeen.

“It’s important to us and important for listeners to know that.”

Mr Ingram said the Original team was excited for the opportunities the move could present – but reassured listeners the station would continue to provide their favourite features.

He said: “What I’m excited about is the fact we’re central. To feel we are now broadcasting from the heart of the city is great because it makes it easier for us to get out and about into the city.

“At the drop of a hat we can take the recording equipment and do a live broadcast from Broad Street or amble on to Union Street to speak to people.”

Mr Ingram said there were now opportunities for the team to feel at the “heart of things”.

He added: “Since March, when the deal went through, we have honed our relationship with the Journals and that was already a good relationship.

“There are all kinds of potential ideas bubbling away and there will be great opportunities for listeners and readers as a result of this tie-in.

“What the listeners will get is the continuity of high-quality radio. They will get local news, local competitions and all that is going to continue.

“We have got the opportunity to make them even better now.”