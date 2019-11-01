Original 106 FM stars Claire Stevenson and Martin Ingram to host Evening Express Carol Concert

The hosts of this year’s Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert can now be revealed.

Original 106fm presenters Claire Stevenson and Martin Ingram will act as comperes for the evening, which will see talented youngsters take to the stage at the Music Hall.

Performers from Robert Gordon’s College, Dyce Primary, Orchard Brae School, Culter Primary, Fernielea School, Kirkhill Primary, Cornhill Primary, and Kingswells Primary are among those selected to take part.

They will join youngsters from Auchterellon Primary, Kintore School, Ellon Primary, Lochside Academy, Aberdeen Grammar School, Bridge of Don Academy and Music 4 U Stage School in the concert.

Claire and Martin said: “It’s such a pleasure for us to be asked to compere this year’s Evening Express Carol Concert.

“Working at Original 106fm and being part of local radio for the north-east of Scotland, we know the concert is one of the highlights of the festive social calendar in Aberdeen.

“We are thoroughly looking forward to hearing some of Aberdeen’s finest young musicians and singers perform, capturing the festive spirit and, of course, raising plenty of money for local organisations.

“We are delighted to help get the festive season in full swing and say good luck to all involved.”

Last year marked host Ken McLeod’s final Evening Express Carol Concert after more than 20 years, with 15 of them as compere.

It also saw the departure of the event’s previous musical director, Jenny Cranna, who hung up her baton after the 50th anniversary concert. Laura Pike will take over this Christmas, having served as former director of music at Albyn School.

She said: “I jumped at the opportunity to be involved with the concert.

“I was actually in the show back when I was at school in 1988, so it is part of my upbringing.

“It will be a very exciting experience and the fact that the kids get the chance to perform in a venue like the Music Hall is fantastic.”

First Bus has announced it will provide transport for pupils taking part in the concert, with the transport group agreeing to take the pupils both to their rehearsals and to the venue on the day of the concert.

The Evening Express Carol Concert will take place on December 18 at the Music Hall.

All proceeds from the night go to charity, with more than £10,000 going to good causes every year.

Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased through the Aberdeen Performing Arts website or the box office. They will go on general sale on Monday.