Original 106 FM star signs up for charity dance event Strictly Archie

A popular radio presenter is among the first to sign up for a charity dance event.

Claire Stevenson – co-presenter of Claire and David’s Big Breakfast on Original 106 FM – will be among those lacing up their dancing shoes for Strictly Archie on October 11.

She has teamed up with Aberdein Considine’s director of estate agency Alan Cumming for the event, which will raise funds for the Archie Foundation.

Claire, 39, said they reconnected after working together more than a decade ago.

She said: “About 16 years ago we worked together at what’s now Nuffield gym. We hadn’t seen each other for about 10 years but we still get on great.

“We haven’t managed to do any training yet. We’re going through songs and dance routines based on watching Strictly Come Dancing videos.

“We have had a lot of support. I’ll certainly be putting it out there to the listeners and if there’s any dance teachers or make-up artists out there we’d love to hear from them.

“We’re going to be giving it our all because it is a great thing for the north-east. The whole area should get involved.

“Everyone in the north-east knows what good work goes on at the children’s hospital and it’s good to do something to help.”

Do you have what it takes?

Do you have what it takes to impress the judges while doing your bit for sick children in the north-east?

The Archie Foundation is looking for up to 15 adult couples and five junior couples to take part in Strictly Archie.

Regional fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “We are looking forward to getting more people involved.

“You can get involved by emailing hello@archie.org, by phoning or by getting in touch on Facebook.”

Tickets to watch the event are available at £20 per person. A table of 10 can be purchased for £200.

The event will be held from 7pm until late on October 11 at the Beach Ballroom.

Alan, 35, said he had previously promised to sign up if a dance event was ever launched in the city.

He said: “Neither of us are great dancers – apart from after a few too many drinks – so we are totally pushing ourselves out of our comfort zone.

“I got into this because I was at an event involving DC Thomson doing something similar in the Central Belt.

“After a couple of glasses of wine I said I’d do it if it came to Aberdeen. A year-and-a-half later I got a phone call, so there was no backing out.”

The pair are eager to do their bit for charity – but are also determined to make sure their training is not in vain.

Alan said: “It’s very exciting but it’s nerve-wracking.

“We’re not going to take ourselves too seriously – but we do want to win!”

Claire added: “We are really excited and hopefully in October the trophy will be ours.”

The Archie Foundation’s regional fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “It’s great that two such well-known north-east people have agreed to take part and support the foundation.

“I’m thrilled to have them involved. Now it’s just about making sure people support the dancers by buying tickets – or compete against them by signing up.”

For more information send a message to hello@archie.org