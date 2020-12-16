Original 106 Christmas Appeal handed £2,000 cash boost from Aberdeen pub

The Original 106 Christmas Appeal has been handed a £2,000 cash boost from an Aberdeen pub.

Customers of McNasty’s, on Summer Street, raised the money through a series of fundraising events which took place prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director Stephen Taylor chose to donate the funds to this year’s Original 106 Christmas Appeal, which is being run in association with CFINE.

The initiative will help support disadvantaged families in the north-east when they need it most.

He said: “Over the course of December, January and February we had fundraising quizzes and karaoke nights and we managed to raise £2,000.

“I decided to donate the money to the Original 106 Christmas Appeal because I know it will go towards helping a lot of people over the festive season.

“The generosity of the regular customers has been amazing and I’d like to say a big thank you to them for raising this amount.”

Original 106 presenter Claire Stevenson said the station was delighted to receive the donation.

She added: “We were really chuffed when Stephen got in touch and said he wanted to donate the money to our Christmas appeal.

“The money will make a big difference to families battling poverty in Aberdeen and throughout the north-east.”

© DCT Media/Kami Thomson

Now in its 14th year, the Original 106 Christmas Appeal aims to help families battling poverty in Aberdeen and throughout Grampian.

In 2019, Original 106 listeners donated 25 tonnes of food, which is the equivalent of more than 50,000 meals distributed to families experiencing food insecurity.

More than £2,700 has been raised since the launch of the 2020 appeal, which is even more critical this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donations are being collected in aid of CFINE for the appeal, which is backed by the Evening Express.

The charity works to tackle poverty and build resilience through a range of support and services for and with disadvantaged, vulnerable, low-income individuals, families and communities in the north-east of Scotland.

All donations must be shop-bought and brand new, newly purchased in original, undamaged packaging. Second-hand goods will not be accepted as donations.

Donations can be made direct to CFINE, either in person to their premises or ideally via supermarket online delivery services.

Delivery slots can be made for weekdays between 8am to 4pm to CFINE, 2 to 4 Poynernook Road, Aberdeen, AB11 5RW.

A donation page has also been set up which can be found at www.cfine.org/fundraisers/original-106-christmas-appeal-supported-by-the-evening-express