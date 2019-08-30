Organisers postpone Aberdeen Tiki Market due to ‘unforeseen weather’

The organisers of an Aberdeen market have been forced to postpone it this weekend.

The event was set to launch at 10am today, however, in a post on social media it was confirmed the market had been pushed back due to “unforeseen weather conditions”.

Instead, the market will take place next weekend, and the stalls planned for today have moved inside the Aberdeen Market building.

DUE TO UNFORSEEN WEATHER CONDITIONS, WE HAVE TAKEN THE DIFFICULT DECISION TO POSTPONSE THE TIKI MRKET LUNCH UNTIL NEXT… Posted by Tiki Market Aberdeen on Friday, 30 August 2019

A statement said: “We have taken the difficult decision to postpone the Tiki Market launch until next weekend – Friday September 6 and Saturday September 7 at the Green.

“Please do not be disappointed our Tiki stalls are now operating within the indoor market.”