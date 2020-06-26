Organisers of north-east Highland Games distribute hampers to elderly

The organiser of one of the north-east’s most popular Highland Games has distributed dozens of hampers to lift the spirits of its elderly members.

The Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, which organises the annual Lonach Highland Gathering and Games in Strathdon, Aberdeenshire, has distributed 47 of the hampers to its oldest members and the widows of former members.

They contain food and basic household essentials, including tea, coffee, porridge oats, tinned foodstuffs, washing-up liquid, toilet roll and sweets.

The initiative was made possible with the help of the Howse family, who run the Bellabeg Spar in Strathdon, and CJ Lang & Son, the Spar wholesaler in Scotland.

The family established a mini assembly line to package up the hundreds of items into the individual hampers, which were distributed around the north-east and beyond.

Jennifer Stewart, secretary and chief executive of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, said: “Bellabeg Shop and Lonach are extremely supportive of one another all year.

“We source a lot of items through their supply network as it helps to support and sustain the local Strathdon economy.

“The shop pulled out all the stops to create the hampers for the society at a challenging time, for which we are hugely grateful.

“Rural shops and post offices – such as in Bellabeg – are important to their communities, which has been shown in recent months. We all need to use them to ensure they thrive and prosper.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day