Organisers of Aboyne Highland Games launch online marketplace to support traders

The organisers of Aboyne Highland Games have established an online marketplace to provide a platform for stallholders to showcase their produce.

The annual Deeside event usually hosts around 80 stallholders selling a range of crafts, homewares, gifts and food and drink produce.

But after this year’s event, which was due to take place today, (Sat) was cancelled due to Covid-19, the organisers decided to show their support for businesses by launching a dedicated trading page.

It is hoped that those who would normally attend the games will be encouraged to purchase items from the traders, or assist the charities and good causes that use the day to raise funds for their work.

Charitable organisations that were due attend the games this year included Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team, Deeside Men’s Shed, Mesolithic Deeside and The Woodland Trust, which are all listed on the traders page.

Chairman of Aboyne Highland Games, Alistair Grant, said: “The 80 trade stands that use Aboyne Highland Games as a marketplace add to the buzz on Aboyne Green on games day.

“Many of the traders come back year after year and there are always new ones being welcomed into the throng as well, which is great. The support they all lend to the games is hugely appreciated.”

To access the Aboyne Highland Games traders page, search for ‘Aboyne Highland Games traders’ on Facebook.