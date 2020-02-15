Organisations rally round to help redundant Aberdeen Treetops hotel staff

A sports organisation has rallied around to support employees left out of work by the sudden closure of a popular Aberdeen hotel.

The DoubleTree Treetops hotel in Springfield Road shut its doors for the final time on Thursday, with 75 staff being made redundant, couples losing their paid-for wedding bookings and groups losing their regular meeting venue.

It came as very unexpected news to most users of the hotel, which included a gym and a restaurant, which have also been shut for good.

Staff members who are now redundant have received a massive outpouring of support online, with many other hospitality chains and businesses offering employment opportunities.

Sport Aberdeen has made the hotel’s ex-employees aware of vacancies they have at their sites, and have already interviewed one person for a job.

Alistair Robertson, managing director of Sport Aberdeen, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected and we hope our charity can offer some support, whether to staff or regular users of the 7 Health and Fitness Health Club, and I encourage people to get in touch through our office.”

In a statement the organisation said: “We join with the rest of the organisations in the city who are saddened to hear of the closure of the DoubleTree Treetops hotel and the 7 health & fitness club. We want to see if we can help by offering employment opportunities and we would encourage the staff to get in touch in regards to vacancies that we have in our facility network across the city.

“We also realise that many regular users have lost access to the fitness club, possibly having paid in advance, so we are offering the opportunity for people to transfer to a Sport Aberdeen Get Active membership.

“We will give everyone the first month free who wants to join us and there will be other benefits as we are keen to help people stay active.

“We also understand many people will have lost access to swimming lessons and again will offer free introductory lessons for anyone who would like to transfer on to the Aquatics Aberdeen programme, run by Sport Aberdeen.”

Those interested in talking to Sport Aberdeen about potential employment opportunities should contact 01224 507704.

Many organisations were also left high and dry by the sudden closure of the hotel and have to hastily reorganise their events.

Iain Gosling runs a monthly antiques fair at the DoubleTree Treetops which attracts about 350 people.

He was shocked to hear the news.

Now, he has to find a new venue and hopes to get this sorted for April.

He said: “It has been a bit of a disaster so far as it was meant to take place next Sunday and now I have had to cancel it,

“I have phoned around all the dealers to tell them about this which is a hassle. I’ve not heard from anyone from the hotel and they have really left me in a lurch.

“The fair brings in quite a lot of people from the local area and it has run there for about 30 years and now I need to look at alternative venues.

“Fingers crossed I can get one organised for April.”