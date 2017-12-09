Organisation to offer £35,000 to North-east charities

Charities across the North-east are to receive a share of a £35,000 donation.

The money has been made available by The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen.

The society’s Widows Fund, which has supported the widows of local tradesmen since 1771, recently registered as a charity and will begin distributing funds before Christmas.

A portion of the £35k sum will be presented to several charities in the next two weeks including Charlie House, Homestart, Aberdeen Cyrenians, Archway, The Salvation Army – Aberdeen Citadel, Northsound Cash for Kids, Children 1st and SensationALL.