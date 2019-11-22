Organ recipients urge people in north-east to make sure loved ones know donation wishes

People whose lives have been saved thanks to organ donation have urged others in the north-east to make their decisions known ahead of a change in the law.

It comes as the NHS organ donor register turns 25.

Since it was launched in October 1994, there have been 1,868 donors across Scotland with over 6,200 lives being saved or improved.

In the north-east, there are almost 250,000 people on the list.

More than 550 people in Scotland are waiting for a transplant and a single donor can save or transform the lives of up to nine people and even more by donating tissue.

An opt-out system for the donor register will come into force next year.

At the moment donors must opt in for their organs to be donated, with many carrying a donor card.

The recipients of organs in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have now added their voices to the campaign.

Stuart Munro, from Westhill, had a kidney transplant 12 years ago after spending more than four years on dialysis.

Stuart said: “They should do a good thing and help lower waiting times. I was waiting for four-and-a-half years.

“It is something people don’t think about unless it happens to somebody they know or themselves.

“Registering can’t do any harm and if people are against it they can always opt out.”

When the new law comes into force, there will be a presumption of consent unless a person has indicated they do not wish to donate.

Ahead of its introduction in 2020, people across the north-east are being urged to make their organ donation decision known.

This can be done by recording your wishes on the register and talking to your family about what you would want to happen.

Brian Keeley, from Old Aberdeen, underwent a heart transplant in November 2013 at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank after suffering a heart attack.

He spent more than 100 days in intensive care and his other organs began to shut down, leaving a heart transplant as the only option.

The 56-year-old artist has been registered as a donor himself since he was 18 and he wants others to follow his lead.

Brian said: “I know from speaking with the nurses and doctors at NHS Grampian the conservation about transplants can be made easier if someone is registered.

“The numbers are low and it is important that more people join the register.

“Although the law is changing you can still join the list.”

Dr Paul Gamble, NHS Grampian clinical lead for organ donation, said: “Organ donation is a precious gift which saves and transforms lives.

“On this landmark anniversary, and ahead of the law changing in autumn 2020, we’re encouraging people to think about their donation decision and make it known.

“As families are always involved in organ donation discussions, you can make it easier for them by telling them what you would want to happen.

“Everyone has a choice, and they can record their decision on the NHS organ donor register at any time.”