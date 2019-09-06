Organ Donation Week: Hard-hitting film ‘gives real insight into organ donation’

A hard-hitting film underling the importance of signing the organ donor register has been premiered in Aberdeen – and there have already been calls for it to go national.

To mark Organ Donation Week, an invited audience gathered at the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen yesterday to watch the hour-long feature telling the stories of north-east residents whose lives have been saved thanks to organ donations.

The film also gives first-hand accounts from parents of a man who saved several lives by donating his kidneys, lungs and a heart valve.

Tears were shed during the premiere – and the film will now be shown on a loop in the foyer of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s A&E department as part of a permanent art installation.

There have now been calls for the film to be shown at every hospital in Scotland – and also at the Scottish Parliament.

North East MSP Lewis Macdonald, who was among the politicians who brought about a change in the law meaning people will have to opt out of consenting to donating rather than opting in, told the Evening Express: “The film is very moving and gives a real insight into the whole process of organ donation.

“It’s such an unmistakable north-east human story which I hope can be shown across the region and beyond.

“We want to increase the number of donors and I have rarely seen a more effective tool for that than that film. I’d love to see it shown in the foyer at the Scottish Parliament and at hospitals right across Scotland.”

The film’s producer is Tucker Tangeman, who spent many hours interviewing families and health professionals over a seven-month period.

He said: “There is so much more to this subject than numbers – and I wanted to tell the story through people.

“It was very moving to see people’s reactions and special to see it up on the screen.

“It would be awesome to show it at the Scottish Parliament.

“It’s been an incredible honour to work with NHS Grampian staff on this film.”

Among those to feature in the film was John Wink, whose life was saved by a lung donation in 2010.

John, 37, has cystic fibrosis, a genetic condition which can harm the lungs.

He said: “Without many people donating their organs, none of those who spoke in the film would have been sitting in that room watching it today.

“As an organ recipient, spreading this message encouraging people to sign the donor register is one of the only things you can do to show your gratitude. I feel it’s almost a duty.

“Tucker is a fantastic producer. He was a true gent to work with. The film is perfect.”

Banff and Buchan MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “Right at this moment in Scotland, around 550 people with life-threatening illnesses are on transplant waiting lists.

“It is important for everyone to decide if they want to be a donor and to share that decision with their family.

“Signing up to the Organ Donor Register could not be easier – and I would encourage my constituents to spare the two minutes it takes to sign up at organdonationscotland.org/yes.”