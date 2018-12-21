Orange Is The New Black is top DVD choice for north-east prisoners

Inmates at a north-east superprison are big fans of a hit TV show – about life in prison.

While not working or studying, inmates at HMP Grampian can borrow DVDs and books from the prison library – and among their most coveted box-set this year is Netflix blockbuster Orange Is The New Black.

The show tells the story of an otherwise law-abiding woman who finds herself locked up in a US penitentiary, making pals and enemies along the way.

And the Grammy Award-winning comedy drama was not the only prison drama that HMP Grampian inmates love.

The list shows the most borrowed DVD is the fifth season of fright-filled box-set American Horror Story, followed by the seventh series of Game of Thrones and crime thriller Banshee.

Car adventure Fast and Furious 8 was next on the list, joined by Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, The Mummy and Orange Is The New Black. They also enjoyed watching Hannibal – about a criminal profiler and psychiatrist Dr Hannibal Lecter.

Among the books most borrowed from the prison library in 2018 is The Parkhurst Years – Bobby Cummines’ book about life behind bars.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Provided by Aberdeenshire Council, which supplies books and DVDs to the library, the list shows what tickled the fancy of prisoners in 2018. The four most-borrowed books were all dictionaries, followed by the Parkhurst Years.

Patrick Moore’s Atlas of the Universe also features, as does Stuart MacBride’s Aberdeen-based crime novel Blind Eye.

Eight of the books on the list, such as I Love My Daddy, are children’s books, as youngsters can borrow books while visiting loved ones.